CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

196 FPUS56 KSTO 180900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-182315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-182315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 77. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 41 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-182315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 79 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 52 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 51 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 51 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 87 52 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 57 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows

47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 66 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 78 50 77 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...65 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...66 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...60 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 77 38 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 37 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 67 50 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

