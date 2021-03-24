CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 68 42 61 / 0 10 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 33. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 52. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39.

Highs 59 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 31 50 / 0 10 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to

46. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 70 41 64 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 45 66 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 44 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 44 65 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 70 43 66 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 44. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Highs

71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 70 45 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 43 66 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 46. Highs

73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 44 69 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 45 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 69 43 65 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...around 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...39 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs 61 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 33 50 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 73. Lows 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 61 42 56 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 61. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 50. Highs

63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 37 53 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 61 41 56 / 0 0 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...24 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

39 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

23 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 30 51 / 0 10 10

CHESTER 53 25 45 / 0 10 10

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

233 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

43 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

16 to 31 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 33 42 / 0 10 20

