CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021 _____ 090 FPUS56 KSTO 301032 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ013-310015- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher elevations. Lows 28 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and heavy snow at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 44 higher elevations... 42 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow likely in the evening, then heavy rain likely after midnight. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain and heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 43. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 23 to 38. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 45 41 46 / 50 90 100 $$ = CAZ014-310015- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 32. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 35. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and heavy snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 17 to 25. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 45. Lows 17 to 26. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 36 28 39 / 30 50 70 $$ = CAZ015-310015- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 32 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 38. Highs 57 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 50 40 50 / 40 70 90 RED BLUFF 52 45 54 / 20 50 70 $$ = CAZ016-310015- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs around 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 54 45 56 / 10 30 50 OROVILLE 55 45 58 / 0 20 40 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 43 59 / 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ017-310015- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 51 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs 58 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 57 44 61 / 0 10 10 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 42 61 / 0 10 10 $$ = CAZ018-310015- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 57. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs 59 to 65. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 40 63 / 0 10 10 $$ = CAZ019-310015- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 33 to 41. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 57 42 61 / 0 0 0 MODESTO 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-310015- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain at lower elevations... and a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 45. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 39 34 41 / 30 50 80 $$ = CAZ066-310015- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 36 to 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 29 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs 49 to 62. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 48 43 51 / 10 20 40 $$ = CAZ067-310015- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 30 to 39. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 48 35 52 / 0 10 20 JACKSON 52 39 57 / 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ068-310015- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and heavy snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations... 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 17 to 32. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 17 to 32. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 18 to 33. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 41 24 44 / 0 10 20 CHESTER 37 24 39 / 10 20 30 $$ = CAZ069-310015- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 232 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations... 35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 39 31 44 / 0 0 10 $$