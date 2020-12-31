CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and New

Years Day.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and rain and snow showers likely at higher

elevations. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. No new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet, locally down to around 2500

feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

32 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with heavy snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow

showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 36 54 39 54 / 40 0 0 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 28.

Little or no new snow accumulation lower elevations...except new

snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 43. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 32.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 34 to

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 23 41 20 44 / 60 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 56. North winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 30 56 32 56 / 50 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 36 58 37 56 / 40 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to

47. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 39 56 36 54 / 50 0 0 0

OROVILLE 40 56 35 54 / 60 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 41 56 34 53 / 40 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 56. North winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 39 to 48. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 43 57 35 55 / 50 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 41 58 35 56 / 40 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 56. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57. Lows 40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 39 62 35 58 / 20 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 42. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. North

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 43 56 35 54 / 40 0 0 0

MODESTO 43 54 36 53 / 40 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at

higher elevations. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

34 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 43. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow

showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 32 to

46. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 32 47 36 49 / 20 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

34 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 55.

Lows 37 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 48. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers likely. Lows

36 to 48. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 39 52 42 50 / 70 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 56. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to

44. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 38 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 47. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 34 51 32 51 / 80 0 0 0

JACKSON 40 52 35 53 / 80 10 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. New snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

29 to 44 higher elevations...34 to 49 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain

showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 21 42 19 43 / 80 0 0 0

CHESTER 19 39 17 40 / 80 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1114 PM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to

32 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. New snow

accumulation from 2 to 4 inches with local amounts up to 5

inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow

level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers and heavy rain showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 29 43 32 47 / 90 10 0 0

