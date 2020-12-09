CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

991 FPUS56 KSTO 091020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-100015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...36 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...30 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 45 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 32. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 25 to 36. Highs 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 21 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. North winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 38 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to

69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 42 62 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 40 61 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 37 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 39 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 65. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 39 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 42 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 43. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 49 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 39 56 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 65 42 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...47 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 54 21 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 54 20 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...25 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 40 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather