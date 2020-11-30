CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

917 FPUS56 KSTO 301030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-010100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 50 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 44 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-010100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 34. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

18 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 21 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-010100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 37 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 40 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-010100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 38 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-010100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 63.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 37 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 34 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-010100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to

68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 34 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-010100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 33 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-010100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 64 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-010100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

35 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 48 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-010100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

33 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 37 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-010100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 21 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 52 20 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-010100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

