CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

_____

231 FPUS56 KSTO 281029

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-290015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...

34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

56 higher elevations...51 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 51 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 43 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-290015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 32. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 33. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 31.

Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

21 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 20 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-290015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs around

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 45. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 33 64 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-290015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 36 61 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-290015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-290015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 32 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-290015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 35 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-290015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...around

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs 53 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 37 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-290015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48.

Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 45 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-290015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-290015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 20 52 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 19 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-290015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...31 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather