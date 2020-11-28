CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
_____
231 FPUS56 KSTO 281029
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-290015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to
45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...
34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to
56 higher elevations...51 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 51 to
66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 62 43 63 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-290015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 32. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 33. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 31.
Highs 47 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows
21 to 33.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 51 20 53 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-290015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs around
66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
35 to 45. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 63 33 64 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 63 35 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-290015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
61. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around
65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 62 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 63 37 62 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 61 36 61 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 33 61 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-290015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 62. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
Highs around 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows
33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 62 34 62 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 34 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-290015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows
33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 32 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-290015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to
63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 61. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows
33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 61 35 62 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 62 34 61 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-290015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...around
60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs 53 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs
54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 53 37 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-290015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48.
Highs 58 to 66.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows
36 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 58 45 58 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-290015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 59 to 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows
35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 58 37 58 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 60 39 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-290015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to
58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.
Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows
24 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 53 20 52 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 51 19 50 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-290015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
229 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...31 to
43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to
64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...
34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.
Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows
27 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 53 40 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
