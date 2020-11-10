CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

202 FPUS56 KSTO 101121

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.

CAZ013-110030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38 higher

elevations...33 to 39 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-110030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 50. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 48. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

40 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 27 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 50. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 39. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 22 45 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-110030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 30 60 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 34 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-110030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

59. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 38 61 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-110030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to

63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 38 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-110030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-110030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 39 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-110030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...around 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 32 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-110030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 55. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 43 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-110030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 49. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 34 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 55 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-110030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

39 to 54 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 48 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 19 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 15 47 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-110030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

321 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 33 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

