CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

_____

550 FPUS56 KSTO 230930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-232345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

68 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-232345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 72. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 44 to 53. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 12 to 24.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 30 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-232345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 44 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-232345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 49 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 47 75 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 44 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-232345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

74. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 51 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-232345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 49 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-232345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 48 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-232345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 49 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-232345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 57 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-232345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

62 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 66 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 48 69 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-232345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...45 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 29 71 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 69 30 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-232345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 48 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

