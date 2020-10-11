CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
805 FPUS56 KSTO 110912
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.
CAZ013-112315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...
70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher
elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...
50 to 60 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher
elevations...75 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.
Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 78 53 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-112315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Light winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 69 31 73 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-112315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 86 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 79 46 83 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 80 53 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-112315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs around 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 80 55 82 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 80 52 82 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 51 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-112315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 86 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 82 55 84 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 54 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-112315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to
83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 86 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 54 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-112315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to
81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 84 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 80 56 83 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 79 56 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-112315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...
73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...52 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher
elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher
elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.
Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 68 53 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-112315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.
Highs 78 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 74 61 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-112315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 68.
Highs 81 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 73 52 77 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 76 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-112315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher
elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 74 33 77 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 72 33 74 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-112315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...
67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher
elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...
48 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 67 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
