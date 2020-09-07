CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

_____

675 FPUS56 KSTO 070930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-080000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 113. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as hot. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...60 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

86 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 110 69 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-080000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 101 higher elevations...98 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing east

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 88. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 102 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-080000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 111. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as hot. Highs around 92. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 112 67 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 113 70 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-080000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 105 to 111. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight along the west side of the

valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 95. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 110 73 92 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 109 71 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 109 73 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-080000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds around 10 mph. Along

the west side of the valley, gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 40

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 94 to 102. North winds 15 to

25 mph. West of the Sacramento River, north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 71. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 110 74 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 110 74 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-080000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 103 to 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 102. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 110 71 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-080000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 104 to 110. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 110 73 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 108 77 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-080000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...106 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 98 63 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-080000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 111. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as hot. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 103 71 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-080000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 108. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

83 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 101 66 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 105 72 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-080000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing

east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 83 higher elevations...

74 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 101 44 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 97 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-080000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...93 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 91 59 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

