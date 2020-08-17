CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

902 FPUS56 KSTO 170758

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

CAZ013-180800-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...88 to 101 lower

elevations. Lows 63 to 78 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher

elevations...94 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 60 to 75 higher

elevations...68 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

90 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70 higher

elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

59 to 74.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 108 76 103 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-180800-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 93. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to 99. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 85 to 97.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 97 58 92 / 30 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-180800-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 74 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

75. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 108 72 104 / 20 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 108 75 103 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-180800-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 74 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 110. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows 65 to 74.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 108 79 103 / 20 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 108 77 104 / 20 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 108 74 104 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-180800-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 112. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 113. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 112 75 105 / 20 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 76 112 74 105 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-180800-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 68 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 61 to 68.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 105 70 103 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-180800-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 110 76 103 / 20 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 109 78 104 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-180800-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...94 to 102 lower

elevations. Lows 65 to 80 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

99 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 62 to 77 higher

elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

96 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 72 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

78. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 87 71 89 / 30 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-180800-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 105. Lows 71 to 86. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 107. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 83. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 76. Highs

88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

78. Highs 91 to 103.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 99 80 96 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-180800-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 108. Lows 71 to 83. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 105. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76.

Highs 90 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 104.

Lows 66 to 77.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 102 72 97 / 20 0 0 0

JACKSON 77 104 75 101 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-180800-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

85 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

81 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 98 57 95 / 20 0 0 0

CHESTER 59 95 57 92 / 30 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-180800-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1258 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...90 to 102 lower

elevations. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...91 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

66 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

88 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94.

Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 72 89 71 86 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

