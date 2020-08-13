CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

360 FPUS56 KSTO 130953

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-132315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

96 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...

69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106.

Lows 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 72 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-132315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 101.

Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 51 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-132315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 108.

Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 64 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 68 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-132315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

78. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 74 104 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 72 104 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 71 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-132315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 99 to 108.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 111. Lows

68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 102 72 107 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 101 71 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-132315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 100 68 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-132315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

98 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows 69 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 101 73 107 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 77 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-132315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79 higher elevations...

73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

100 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104.

Lows 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 85 67 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-132315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 81. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

83. Highs 92 to 105.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 108. Lows

69 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 77 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-132315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to

81. Highs 93 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs 97 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 68 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 74 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-132315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

87 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

72. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 91 51 93 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 89 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-132315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 74 to

89 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

64 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

60 to 75.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 65 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

