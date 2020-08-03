CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

493 FPUS56 KSTO 030930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-040000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 84 to

99 higher elevations...89 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...89 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-040000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91 higher elevations...88 to 94 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 52 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-040000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 68 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-040000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 97.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 68 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 65 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 62 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-040000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 61 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 60 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-040000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy light drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 58. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with patchy

light drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 83 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-040000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 62 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 98 63 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-040000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 64 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-040000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 71 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-040000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

Highs 80 to 92.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 98. Lows 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 61 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 95 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-040000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

78 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 47 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 89 49 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-040000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to 94 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 62 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

