CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

420 FPUS56 KSTO 181030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-182330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...85 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...89 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

88 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

85 to 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 69 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-182330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 91. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows

54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 84 49 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-182330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs

96 to 106.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 64 101 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 66 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-182330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

around 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 66 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-182330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

95 to 104.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-182330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

91 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 98 61 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-182330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-182330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67 higher elevations...

63 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

82 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 61 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-182330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Highs

88 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 69 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-182330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

87 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 60 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 63 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-182330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...71 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...75 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

77 to 92.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 84 46 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 81 48 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-182330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...

55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 57 78 / 0 0 0

