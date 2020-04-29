CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
017 FPUS56 KSTO 290915
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-292315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 56 higher
elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 52 higher elevations...48 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to
76 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 61 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 58 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs
61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 86 58 80 / 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ014-292315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 52. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
62 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to
73. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 36.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs
58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 79 47 71 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ015-292315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to
83. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 50 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
70 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 70 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs
75 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 86 55 83 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 87 59 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-292315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to
85. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 48. Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs
79 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 88 60 84 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 87 59 85 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-292315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 52 to
58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Highs
72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs
72 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 85 56 85 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-292315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Highs
72 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs
74 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-292315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 52 to
58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs
72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 73 to
83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 85 55 85 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 87 56 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-292315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...around
82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 57 higher
elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
58 to 73 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 52 higher elevations...48 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
72 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 56 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs
60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 70 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-292315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
69 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to
80. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
61 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. Highs 61 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 78 59 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-292315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
79. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 64 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
64 to 77.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 77 53 74 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 79 53 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-292315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to
81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to 73 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to
67 higher elevations...59 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs
55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 81 45 72 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 77 45 70 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ069-292315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
215 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph over ridges.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Over ridges...prevailing
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher
elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to
66 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs
55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 70 50 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather