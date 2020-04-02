CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 38 higher elevations...35 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...

38 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 52 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 49. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 33.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 27 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 67. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 66 40 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 41 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 41 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 42 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 34 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 33 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 41 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...35 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 25 54 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 22 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

239 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 33 48 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather