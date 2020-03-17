CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
087 FPUS56 KSTO 170915
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-172300-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...
42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Lows 25 to 37 higher elevations...
33 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher
elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...32 to 39 lower
elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher
elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 28 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
46 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 46 40 54 / 100 80 30
CAZ014-172300-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 32.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 52. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 44 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 34. Highs 44 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 28 to 37. Highs 43 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 39 25 44 / 100 90 30
CAZ015-172300-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 39.
South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs around 65. Lows 40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 48 38 56 / 100 70 20
RED BLUFF 50 40 56 / 90 50 20
CAZ016-172300-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
60 to 65. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs around 65.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 51 42 57 / 80 40 20
OROVILLE 52 41 56 / 70 40 20
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 41 57 / 40 20 20
CAZ017-172300-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
52 to 57. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows around 39. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
59 to 64. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 47. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 56 42 59 / 30 20 20
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 42 59 / 30 20 20
CAZ018-172300-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 56.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 57. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 47.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 60 to 66. Lows around 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 39 58 / 20 10 20
CAZ019-172300-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
51 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 65. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs
59 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 44 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 57 40 59 / 30 20 10
MODESTO 59 40 60 / 40 20 10
CAZ063-172300-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...
43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers
likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher
elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.
Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 24 to 36 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow
level 4000 feet. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher
elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 29 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 43 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 33 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 38 28 41 / 80 40 30
CAZ066-172300-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 48. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 31 to
43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
51 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 50. Highs 51 to 64.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 43 39 49 / 90 50 30
CAZ067-172300-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49 higher elevations...46 to
54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 27 to 39. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 60.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
52 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 64. Lows 37 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 43 32 47 / 60 40 40
JACKSON 50 35 53 / 30 20 20
CAZ068-172300-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Highs 22 to 36 higher elevations...29 to
39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 33. Snow
accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as
cold. Highs 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
16 to 31. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 25 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 38 23 42 / 90 60 40
CHESTER 37 22 41 / 100 70 30
CAZ069-172300-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
215 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
12 to 27 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 10 to 25 higher elevations...23 to 33 lower
elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...42 to
50 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 25 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 33 26 36 / 60 50 40
