CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

_____

728 FPUS56 KSTO 131000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-140030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

62 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 60.

Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-140030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

29. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 29. Highs 43 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 30 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-140030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 63.

Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 39 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-140030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 63.

Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 42 67 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 67 42 68 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 40 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around

65. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 42 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 69 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-140030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 64.

Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 61 34 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-140030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to

64. Lows 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-140030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 32 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 37 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

35. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to

36. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 27 56 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 55 27 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-140030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...

35 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather