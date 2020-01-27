CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-280030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 45.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 30 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 44 53 / 60 50 80

CAZ014-280030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

31 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

31 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 34 44 / 50 30 60

CAZ015-280030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

47. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 69.

Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 43 57 / 40 30 60

RED BLUFF 60 45 57 / 20 20 40

CAZ016-280030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. Highs

around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 46 58 / 10 10 30

OROVILLE 60 46 58 / 10 0 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 44 58 / 0 0 20

CAZ017-280030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 44 59 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 44 59 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-280030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 44 60 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-280030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 42 60 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 63 42 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-280030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in

the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...around 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 38 45 / 20 20 50

CAZ064-280030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 38 53 / 10 30 50

CAZ066-280030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

41 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 45 53 / 10 10 30

CAZ067-280030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 40 52 / 0 0 20

JACKSON 57 40 55 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-280030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 31 to

45 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 30 46 / 10 10 20

CHESTER 44 27 43 / 30 10 30

CAZ069-280030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

45 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Over ridges...prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 34 43 / 10 0 20

