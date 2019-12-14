CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

_____

620 FPUS56 KSTO 141023

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-150015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening. At higher elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 36 higher

elevations...31 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

48 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 39 51 / 40 50 0

$$

=

CAZ014-150015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to

41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 25 39 / 40 60 0

$$

=

CAZ015-150015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 55. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 33 53 / 40 50 0

RED BLUFF 55 36 53 / 30 40 0

$$

=

CAZ016-150015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 54. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 37 52 / 20 40 0

OROVILLE 55 39 52 / 20 50 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 38 53 / 30 50 0

$$

=

CAZ017-150015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 39. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 40 54 / 20 40 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 39 54 / 10 30 0

$$

=

CAZ018-150015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 40 54 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-150015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 40 53 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 57 42 53 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-150015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

39 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 40 30 40 / 40 30 0

$$

=

CAZ064-150015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 34 48 / 30 20 0

$$

=

CAZ066-150015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 54. Lows 36 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 39 47 / 30 50 0

$$

=

CAZ067-150015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to

41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 34 45 / 50 70 0

JACKSON 52 37 49 / 20 60 0

$$

=

CAZ068-150015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

27 to 41 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to

44. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 43 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 24 39 / 30 60 10

CHESTER 39 19 37 / 30 60 0

$$

=

CAZ069-150015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

223 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Over

ridges...prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...

24 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 28 36 / 50 70 10

$$

=

_____

