CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

268 FPUS56 KSTO 131050

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-140115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 53 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-140115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

43. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 31 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-140115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 41 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 47 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-140115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 49 70 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 73 48 69 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 46 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 51 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 49 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 48 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...

around 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...65 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 48 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-140115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 71 42 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-140115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 67 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 58 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-140115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 48 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 72 50 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 63 31 63 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 62 31 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-140115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 50 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

