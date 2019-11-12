CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

_____

903 FPUS56 KSTO 121100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-130130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...

65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-130130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 29 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-130130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 75. North winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 42 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-130130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 75. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 75 47 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-130130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 48 74 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-130130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-130130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 46 75 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-130130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 51 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-130130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 73 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-130130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

60. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78. Lows

47 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 59 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-130130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 49 71 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 52 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-130130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 64 29 64 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 62 30 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-130130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 51 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather