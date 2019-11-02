CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

324 FPUS56 KSTO 020839

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 29 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 44 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 79 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 47 78 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 77 45 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 42 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 76. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 42 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 75 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

40 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-022315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 41 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58.

Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 52 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

42 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 68 27 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 30 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 45 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

