CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

141 FPUS56 KSTO 201031

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-202330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 54 82 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-202330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 64. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 71. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 46. Highs 62 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 75. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 33 70 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-202330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds to around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 50 84 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-202330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds to around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 82. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 53 84 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 76 52 85 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-202330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 82. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 54 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-202330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-202330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 51 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 53 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-202330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...around

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 51 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-202330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 70 higher elevations...

62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 87. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 73 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 68 45 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-202330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 63. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 59 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-202330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 61. Highs 74 to 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 47 78 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-202330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

53 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...61 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

64 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 33 72 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 64 34 70 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-202330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 52. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

