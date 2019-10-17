CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-172330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...40 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to
66 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 50 higher
elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to
61 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 68 49 69 / 10 0 0
CAZ014-172330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 61. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 44.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45. Highs
61 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 58 30 60 / 30 0 0
CAZ015-172330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 53.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 63 to 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 70 41 71 / 10 0 0
RED BLUFF 69 45 70 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-172330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
74 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 70 47 71 / 10 0 0
OROVILLE 71 45 71 / 20 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 44 71 / 30 0 0
CAZ017-172330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
73 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 73 47 73 / 20 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 48 73 / 20 0 0
CAZ018-172330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. West winds to around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds to around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs
76 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 48 73 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-172330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 73.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds to around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
71 to 81.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 49 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 73 48 73 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 73 50 73 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-172330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...62 to
68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...64 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to
50 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 52 41 54 / 0 0 0
CAZ064-172330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to
64 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 higher elevations...58 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to
63 higher elevations...58 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs
66 to 81.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 44 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 62 40 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ066-172330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 54 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 63 50 64 / 20 0 0
CAZ067-172330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 70.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 70. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Highs
64 to 79.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 46 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 61 40 61 / 50 0 0
JACKSON 66 45 67 / 30 0 0
CAZ068-172330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs 44 to 59. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to
62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
39 to 53 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 59 28 61 / 40 0 0
CHESTER 56 29 59 / 30 0 0
CAZ069-172330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
316 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower
elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 15 mph...except southwest 15 to 25 mph over ridges.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to
46 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher
elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...
39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 56 higher
elevations...50 to 64 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs
54 to 69.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 37 to
52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 50 38 53 / 60 0 0
