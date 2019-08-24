CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

780 FPUS56 KSTO 241000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-242315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...89 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...89 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

92 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 78 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 48 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-242315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 68 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 69 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 67 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph

through the Carquinez Strait.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs 84 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 62 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 66 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 68 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 85 66 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-242315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 62 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 73 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

Highs 89 to 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 65 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 67 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 49 96 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 47 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-242315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 64 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather