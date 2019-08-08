CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

211 FPUS56 KSTO 081815

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-082315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 84 higher elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 92 65 87 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ014-082315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-082315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 94 63 90 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 91 64 89 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-082315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

87 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 63 85 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 62 88 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 60 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-082315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

89. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 60 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-082315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through the Strait.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 56. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-082315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

90. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 60 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 61 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-082315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 55 72 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ064-082315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

79 higher elevations...76 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to

75 higher elevations...around 79 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-082315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 84 62 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-082315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

88. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 87. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 57 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 86 58 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-082315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 84 49 79 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-082315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1115 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 56 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

