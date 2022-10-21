CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 20, 2022

_____

007 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

NVZ001-220300-

Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties-

Including the cities of Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith Valley, Mina,

and Schurz

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow

level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 26 to 36.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

$$

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 90 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet lowering to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 95 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after

midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

NVZ003-220300-

Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area-

Including the cities of Sparks, Verdi, Gardnerville,

and Virginia City

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

56 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

NVZ004-220300-

Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake-

Including the cities of Fernley, Fallon, Lovelock,

Silver Springs, Nixon, and Imlay

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

48 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Numerous showers

in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 58 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 30 to 35.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 23 to

33. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 79. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 18 to 28.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy blowing

dust through the day. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 50 to

60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 90 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

8 to 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather