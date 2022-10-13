CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

268 FPUS55 KREV 131031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 62 to 72.

