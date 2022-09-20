CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

914 FPUS55 KREV 201032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ071-210300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 39 to 49.

CAZ073-210300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 10000 feet lowering to

9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 56 to 66.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 32 to 42.

