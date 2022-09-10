CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 044 FPUS55 KREV 101032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-110300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 34 to 44. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-110300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 53 to 63. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 47 to 57. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to 83. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 75 to 85. $$ CAZ071-110300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Haze in the evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 37 to 47. $$ CAZ073-110300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 68 to 78. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 32 to 42. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather