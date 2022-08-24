CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 39 to 49.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 52 to 62.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 39 to 49.

