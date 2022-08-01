CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 49 to 59.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Haze after

midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 84 to

94.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to

80. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 74 to 84.

