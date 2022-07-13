CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

284 FPUS55 KREV 131032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to

the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather