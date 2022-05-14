CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ 553 FPUS55 KREV 141032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-150300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 54 to 64. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-150300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 75 to 85. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68. $$ CAZ071-150300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 73 to 83. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. $$ CAZ073-150300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 69 to 79. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 58 to 68. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather