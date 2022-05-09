CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

084 FPUS55 KREV 091032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then numerous snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 69 to

79.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 41 to

51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches west of highway 395 with 1 to

3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395 with up to

1 inch east of highway 395. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, isolated showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

13 to 23. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

