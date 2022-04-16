CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area.

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Heavy showers in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 90 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy

snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 26 to 36.

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers and chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Highs 45 to

55. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 75 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52.

