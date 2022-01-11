CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows

17 to 27. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

17 to 27.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

Mono County-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to

43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

40 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

13 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows

13 to 23. Highs 39 to 49.

