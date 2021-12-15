CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

_____

756 FPUS55 KREV 151132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with

10 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 16 to 21. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph

increasing to 110 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 28 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

30 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 41. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 15 to

25.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 19 to 24.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 28 to 38.

$$

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 5 inches west of highway 395. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Lows 19 to 24.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then heavy snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 95 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 9 to

19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 18. Highs 31 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather