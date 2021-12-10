CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 29 to

39. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to

30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain likely in the

evening, then heavy snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 33 to 43.

Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

29 to 39.

CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 24 to

29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 19. Highs 28 to 38.

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Highs

35 to 45. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

33 to 38.

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level rising

to 6000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then

heavy snow and rain after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

2 below to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 30 to 35.

