CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 11 to

21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 27 to

37.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 27 to 37. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 49 to

54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 15. Highs

25 to 35.

