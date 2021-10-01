CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 54 to 64.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

78. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 70.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 34 to 44.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

