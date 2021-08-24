CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021 _____ 237 FPUS55 KREV 241032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-250300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 42 to 52. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-250300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 49 to 59. $$ CAZ071-250300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 45 to 55. $$ CAZ073-250300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 40 to 50. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather