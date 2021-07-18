CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

555 FPUS55 KREV 181032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the

morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Haze after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 93 to 98.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 59 to 69. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to

66.

$$

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 48 to

58.

$$

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 78 to 88. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze through the night. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather