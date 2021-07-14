CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 93 to 103.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 99. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

