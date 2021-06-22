CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

_____

069 FPUS55 KREV 221032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

54 to 64. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 55 to 65.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to

83. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 47 to 57.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather