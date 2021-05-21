CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

_____

365 FPUS55 KREV 211032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level

7000 feet rising to 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

61 to 71.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 52 to

62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 60 to 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.

Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 60 to 70.

Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

35 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers in the morning, then scattered

snow showers, isolated thunderstorms and scattered showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 5 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 21 to

31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 28 to 38.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather