CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

_____

675 FPUS55 KREV 061031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 26 to 36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

61 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 26 to 36.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather