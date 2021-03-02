CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

_____

114 FPUS55 KREV 021132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 12 to 22. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather